Women of Wrestling Receives Backlash Over New Tessa Blanchard Merch

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tessa Blanchard was announced for the Women of Wrestling promotion’s relaunch.

On Thursday afternoon, WOW released a new t-shirt for Blanchard on ProWrestlingTees.com with the term “nuclear” written on it. Here was the tweet to promote the shirt:

The tweet ended up being “ratioed” with more quote retweets than likes with fans bringing up the past accusations made towards her of bullying and racism. Here were some of the top reactions to the shirt:

