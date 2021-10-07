Women of Wrestling Receives Backlash Over New Tessa Blanchard Merch

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tessa Blanchard was announced for the Women of Wrestling promotion’s relaunch.

On Thursday afternoon, WOW released a new t-shirt for Blanchard on ProWrestlingTees.com with the term “nuclear” written on it. Here was the tweet to promote the shirt:

Stand back she’s NUCLEAR! Get your new @Tess_Blanchard t-shirt exclusively on @PWTees right now! 🤯 ☢️ Click the link to get yours:https://t.co/nnNKo02CY9 pic.twitter.com/vZIjACCA9I — WOW (@wowsuperheroes) October 7, 2021

The tweet ended up being “ratioed” with more quote retweets than likes with fans bringing up the past accusations made towards her of bullying and racism. Here were some of the top reactions to the shirt:

Oh so y’all doubling down on the racism and the bullying huh? https://t.co/ge1iK4fWT2 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) October 7, 2021

Rejected shirt prints. "Not Sorry"

"Ya'll mad Ima head south"

"Toxic"

"Radioactive Heat"

"Ima keep it real my N-word" https://t.co/LGfSKPFQwo — The Macho Beard (@Machobeard4life) October 7, 2021

advertising your cornerstone star as toxic and damaging to everything she touches is certainly a bold strategy let's see how it plays out for them https://t.co/cDZGVEBi9q — rep-turn of the living dead (@repalec) October 7, 2021

Soooooo…..you’re marketing her as “yeah we know she’s a racist POS but we don’t care”?? https://t.co/JLLRYOu29Y — Darren (@SHOTZFIRED91) October 7, 2021

Run me the receipts of who buys this shirt. It's not nuclear, it's negligent. Add that to a list of her favorite N-words… "I'm sorry" should've been on this. Disgusting! https://t.co/yjqtW8n6TS — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) October 7, 2021

What a terrible shirt… Also, way to trivialise her piece of shit behaviour. https://t.co/62ieyDRXLY — 🤘🏻 《Fan》 (@MaidenEngland96) October 7, 2021