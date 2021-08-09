Women’s Championship Match Confirmed For NXT TakeOver 36

WWE has announced Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai for NXT TakeOver 36.

The former partners split two weeks ago when Kai attacked Gonzalez. Gonzalez will appear on this week’s NXT to give her response.

NXT TakeOver 36 is scheduled for Sunday 8/22 from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Here is the updated line up-

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Dakota Kai

NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross (C) vs. Samoa Joe

NXT UK Championship Match: Walter (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov