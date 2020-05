WWE has announced Io Shira vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver: In Your House:

TakeOver will air live on the WWE Network from Full Sail University on June 7TH. Below is the updated official card-

NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat

Charlotte (c) vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa