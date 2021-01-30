Women’s Match Announced For WWE Backstage, Winner To Receive #30 Spot In The Rumble Match

Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka has been announced for Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. The winner of the match will earn the #30 spot in Sunday’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

As noted, WWE previously announced that Saturday’s Backstage special will also feature the reveal of the #30 spot in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, and the reveal of the #1 and #2 spots for the Women’s Rumble.

Saturday’s Backstage special will air on FS1 at 8pm ET, and then replay midnight, and again on Royal Rumble Sunday at 5pm ET. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Paige and Renee Paquette (Renee Young) will be the hosts.