Women’s Royal Rumble Match Set To Open Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE

The opening match for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, has been revealed.

According to PWInsider.com, the Women’s Royal Rumble Match will kick off the show. The pre-show begins at 5 PM ET, followed by the main card at 6 PM ET.

Here is the card:

Undisputed WWE Championship – Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed entrants: John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Penta, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed entrants: Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria

WWE Tag Team Championship – Two Out of Three Falls Match

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)