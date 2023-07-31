Women’s Tag Bout Added To Post-GAB Edition Of WWE NXT

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.
Ahead of the post-Great American Bash 2023 episode of NXT on USA on Tuesday night, WWE has confirmed the addition of a tag-team match for the show.
Now confirmed for the 8/1 episode of WWE NXT is Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Elektra Lopez & Valerie Loureda in women’s tag-team action.
Previously announced for the show is Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jane, as well as Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe in a pair of singles bouts.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 8/1 for live WWE NXT results coverage from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
