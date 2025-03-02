Women’s Tag Bout Announced For 3/5 AEW Dynamite In Sacramento, CA.

AEW has announced a new women’s tag-team match for next week’s episode of Dynamite.
Ahead of the March 5 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX from Sacramento, CA., the company has confirmed the addition of a tag-team contest pitting Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford against the team of Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa.
The company previously announced a Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet contract signing for AEW Revolution, as well as a one-on-one bout pitting Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders for the 3/5 AEW Dynamite show.
