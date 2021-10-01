Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced For NWA By Any Means Necessary PPV

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle) will make their first title defense at the upcoming NWA By Any Means Necessary pay-per-view.

The NWA announced today that The Hex will defend their title against Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn at the pay-per-view.

The Hex won the revived titles back at the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view on August 28, defeating Red Velvet and KiLynn King in the tournament finals.

The NWA By Any Means Necessary pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, October 24 from the Valor Hall Event Center in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Below is the updated card, along with the NWA’s title match announcement:

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

Steel Cage Match

Crimson vs. Jax Dane