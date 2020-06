Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart will challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on next week’s NXT show. They will face the winners of the Backlash Three Way on Sunday with Sasha Banks and Bayley defending against The Iiconics and Alexa Bliss/Nikki Cross.

Next week’s show will also feature Breezango challenging Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships.