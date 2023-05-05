Women’s Title Bout Set For Next Week’s ROH TV On HonorClub

You can officially pencil in a championship match for next week’s Ring of Honor television show.

On Thursday night’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, Skye Blue took part in an interview segment where she called out the reigning ROH Women’s title-holder.

Blue spoke about Athena’s actions in recent weeks and capped off the segment by challenging her to a showdown on next Thursday’s episode with the ROH Women’s Championship on-the-line.

Check out the interview segment below, and make sure to check back here at Rajah.com next week for a complete ROH TV on HonorClub recap, featuring the Athena vs. Skye Blue match for the ROH Women's title.