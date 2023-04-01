Women’s Title Ladder Match To Kick Off WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

The opening match for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event has been revealed.

During the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Kickoff show on Saturday afternoon, Peter Rosenberg revealed the match that will get things started on the main show.

It will be Roxanne Perez putting her NXT Women’s Championship on-the-line against Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria and Indi Hartwell in a Ladder Match that will kick off the WrestleMania Weekend event.

