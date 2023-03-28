Women’s Title Match Added To Lineup For AEW Dynamite In Long Island On 4/5

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for AEW’s return to the New York market.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation it was announced that Jamie Hayter will be putting her AEW Women’s Championship on-the-line against Riho.

The Hayter-Riho title tilt joins the previously announced “Absolute” Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson bout for the AEW Dynamite show scheduled for April 5, 2023 in Long Island, N.Y.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 4/5 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.