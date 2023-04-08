Women’s Title Match Set For Destiny Wrestling ICONS III On 5/7/2023

Another big match is set for Destiny Wrestling’s upcoming ICONS III show set for May 7th in Mississauga, Ontario.

In a Destiny Rebelution Championship scramble match, the newly crowned champion Ashley D’Amboise will defend her title against IMPACT Wrestling star Killer Kelly, Lady Frost, Vanessa Kraven, Ray Lyn and Zoey Skye.

This will be the first title defense for D’Amboise who won the title on March 12th at Destiny Wrestling’s Haywire show. It will also be the first ever women’s scramble match held in Destiny Wrestling.

Destiny Wrestling owner Emilio Albi has proclaimed that ICONS III will, without a doubt, be the biggest show ever in the long history of Destiny Wrestling.

Here is the updated line-up for Destiny Wrestling ICONS III: