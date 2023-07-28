World Champion Calls Jeff Jarrett “Probably The Smartest Man In Wrestling”

Impact Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley said the following about Jeff Jarrett while playing a word association game with Captain’s Corner.

Shelley said, “He’s probably the smartest man in wrestling, right? He’s probably the smartest guy I’ve ever met in wrestling. He’s just a genius. He’s survived in so many different eras of wrestling, and he’s had so many different experiences. He’s wrestled everybody. Fuck, I’d be a genius at that point. Coming up in Memphis like that, then to transition from that to the WWF style, that’s totally different. That’s a totally different ball game. So from a wrestler standpoint, the things you were doing that worked there aren’t necessarily gonna work up north, but they did. Then to go from there to WCW at the right time, and then go back to WWF, to have a gimmick given to him that wasn’t necessarily all that great with the NWA, and then to transition that to cutting his hair off in a match with X-Pac and becoming a top-tier heel, it was just incredible. Then starting a company…. Without Jeff Jarrett, the wrestling business as we know it would be totally different. I don’t know if we would have had careers. So utmost respect for Jeff.”

