World Title Match Given No DQ Stipulation At IMPACT Under Siege 2023

Things could get ugly in the IMPACT Under Siege 2023 main event.

But that’s okay, according to the new rules.

This week, IMPACT Wrestling announced that the scheduled IMPACT World Championship main event of IMPACT Under Siege 2023 between Steve Maclin and PCO will be contested under a no disqualification stipulation.

With that now known, featured below is an updated look at the lineup for IMPACT Under Siege on 5/26.

IMPACT UNDER SIEGE (5/26/2023)

* Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO (No DQ For IMPACT Title)* Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace (Last Chance For Knockouts Title)* Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin (IMPACT X-Division Title)* Trinity vs. TBA (Open Contract Match)* The Design vs. Sami Callihan & TBA & TBA* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian (No. 1 Contender)* Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

Make sure to check back here at PWMania.com on 5/26 for complete IMPACT Under Siege 2023 results from London, Ontario, Canada.