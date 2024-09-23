World Title Match Made Official For PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 172 Event

By
James Hetfield
-

PROGRESS Wrestling announced that top NJPW star KENTA has challenged Defy World Champion Cara Noir to a Defy World Championship Match at their Chapter 172: Werewolves of London event set to take place on Sunday, October 27th at The Electric Ballroom in Camden, London.



 

