World Title Match Set for Impact No Surrender, Updated Line-Up

The main event for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming No Surrender event has been announced.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against Rich Swann in No Surrender. Swann became the new #1 contender on Thursday night’s Impact episode by defeating Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Moose, Rhino, and Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin in the inaugural Golden Six Shooter match.

Swann previously held the Impact World Title from October 2020 to April 2021, but was defeated at Rebellion 2021 by current AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega, who was then the AEW World Champion. Swann was never given a rematch.

On Friday, February 24, the 2023 Impact No Surrender event will be broadcast live on Impact Plus from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)