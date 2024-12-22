Wrestle Dynasty Challenge Issued To AEW Stars

A high-stakes challenge for championship gold has been set for the NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty event.

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara successfully retained their titles in a brutal bullrope match at Friday’s ROH Final Battle. Following their victory, members of the Bullet Club House of Torture, SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, issued a challenge via a pre-taped video, calling out Rhodes and Guevara for a title match at Wrestle Dynasty. The champions later responded, accepting the challenge and promising to defend their titles against the faction.

The NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view is set for January 5, 2025, at the iconic Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The updated card for the event now includes this highly anticipated championship showdown. Stay tuned for more updates and match announcements leading up to the event.

A shock challenge at @ringofhonor's Final Battle saw SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vow to take the ROH Tag titles from @dustinrhodes and @sammyguevara at #wrestledynasty!#njpw #njWD pic.twitter.com/dkmZuPZJdv — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 21, 2024

#ROH World Tag Team Champions, @DustinRhodes & @SammyGuevara, assess their performance & respond to House of Torture! pic.twitter.com/yDNT5gzGcR — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024

Here is the updated card:

Singles Match:

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet

NEVER Openweight Championship Match:

Shingo Takagi (champion) or Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Singles Match:

Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry

International Women’s Cup Final Four-Way Match (Winner receives a women’s championship match from the participating promotion of their choosing):

Willow Nightingale (AEW) vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. Athena (ROH) vs. TBD (Stardom)

Singles Match:

Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd

Singles Match:

Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Singles Match:

David Finlay vs. Brody King

Vacant IWGP Tag Team Championship Match:

Great-O-Khan and TBD vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson)

IWGP STRONG Women’s & Undisputed British Women’s Title Match:

Mercedes Mone (champion) vs. Mina Shirakawa (champion)

Eight-Man Lucha Gauntlet match:

TBA Participants

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (champions) vs. House of Torture (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)