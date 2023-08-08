Wrestle Quest To Be Released On August 22

A new release date has been announced for the Wrestle Quest video game.
On Monday, Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Entertainment issued a press release to confirm August 22, 2023 as the new official release date for the new Wrestle Quest video game, which will be released across all platforms.
The game was originally due out on August 8, but was delayed to fix a bug.
Check out the complete announcement below.
Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Entertainment announced today that WrestleQuest will now be launching August 22 across all platforms. The companies are providing the following statement:
“When performing final checks on one of our launch platforms, we discovered it was possible for players to lose their save game progress when playing WrestleQuest on multiple different devices. Because this is a game filled with hours of content and player progress is so important, we could never bodyslam our fans like that. We are truly proud of this game and believe that we have a product that delivers on all counts. We’re blown away by the support we’ve seen from players excited for WrestleQuest and we can’t wait to share the finished game with everyone on August 22.”
Mega Cat Studios & Skybound Games
WrestleQuest will be available on August 22 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam for $29.99. The game will also be available for mobile via Netflix, included with all memberships.