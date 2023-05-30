Wrestle Quest Video Game Trailer Released, Launch Date Announced

Wrestle Quest is coming!

On Tuesday, the producers of the new pro wrestling video game released an updated press release with the official launch date, as well as the first official video trailer.

Check out the announcement and the trailer below.

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Entertainment Reveal August 8 PC, Console and Mobile Launch for WrestleQuest

New Legends Trailer Released Showcasing WrestleQuest’s Extensive Roster

LOS ANGELES, CA – May 30, 2023 — Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Entertainment today revealed that WrestleQuest, an upcoming RPG adventure featuring a licensed roster of iconic wrestling legends, is scheduled for worldwide release on August 8th, 2023 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The game will also be available on Netflix, included with all memberships.

To celebrate WrestleQuest’s iconic roster of wrestling legends, a new trailer has been released highlighting some of the larger-than-life personalities players will meet in the game.

In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on their quest to become one of the all-time greats by powerbombing, slamming, and suplexing their way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary “Macho Man” Randy Savage, our hero must immerse themselves in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test their athleticism but also their will and conscience. Players will evolve from an aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming, and slamming to the top of the pro wrestling food chain, while selecting the right moves, style, taunts and entrance to ensure they’re the cream of the crop. But success in the wrestling world requires allies, so forming the ultimate party will be vital, as you work together to crush the competition and tag team your way to triumph.

The road to the world championship has been paved by the legends who came before – all who make an appearance in one way or another. As our hero progresses through their quest, they’ll note homages to “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more.

“WrestleQuest is a celebration of wrestling, the wrestling community and the wrestlers themselves, so the team at Mega Cat are incredibly proud of the roster of legends that agreed to join our game,” said James Deighan, Founder of Mega Cat Studios. “Seeing so many of our wrestling heroes come to life in WrestleQuest is truly an honor. And our new trailer highlights the talent that players will meet in the game from the Road Warriors to Sgt Slaughter. But fans should be prepared for some big surprises too.”

The Mega Cat team are no strangers to working with legends, after inviting Jeff Jarrett, Diamond Dallas Page and Al Snow to help around the studio, Fans can witness the wisdom and mayhem that these three wrestling icons brought to the office in the exclusive Beyond The Cat series. A playlist of recently released videos can be found here.

“I’ve conquered the wrestling ring, so now it’s time for Double J to conquer video games! Working with the folks at Mega Cat has been a dream come true, since the team not only loves everything about the ‘squared-circle’ but they live and breathe the wacky world of professional wrestling too,” said Jeff Jarrett, Wrestling Hall of Fame Legend. “WrestleQuest is truly a tribute to the past, present and future of wrestling — from its heartfelt storylines to its adventurous environments, it’s an overall celebration of larger than life legends!”

Wild realms, exotic monsters, action figure fighters, and spandexed allies await as this fantasy goes beyond the ring. With tons of side missions, bonus content, and much more, this is the ultimate main event that you won’t want to miss. Additional information can be found on the official website at wrestlequest.com.