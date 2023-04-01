WrestleCon Issues Statement And Apology To Gisele Shaw Over Incident With Rick Steiner

WrestleCon issued the following statement on Twitter:

“WrestleCon regrets the events that took place at yesterday’s convention and apologizes to Gisele Shaw. We aim to promote a safe and inclusive environment for all LGBTQAI+ members of the wrestling community. The issue has been addressed and we hope the remainder of the convention can be a positive experience for all.”

