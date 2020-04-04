WrestleMania 36 Announce Teams, Opening Intro & Video From Stephanie McMahon, Cross & Bliss Celebrate

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened Night One of WrestleMania 36 by introducing the show with a message of positivity. Stephanie talked about WrestleMania being different this year due to trying times, and said they hope to give fans a diversion during the times. She went on to say that WWE hopes to deliver a sense of hope and determination, and perseverance, to entertain fans and their families. She thanked everyone and welcomed them to WrestleMania. The show also featured a lengthy pirate-themed intro video this year. You can see both videos above and below.

– The SmackDown brand matches for Night One of WrestleMania 36 were called by Michael Cole and 2020 WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton called the RAW matches. These will likely be the announce teams for Night Two on Sunday. Corey Graves noted during the Kickoff pre-show that he and Peter Rosenberg will also work the pre-show on Sunday.

– Below is video of Kayla Braxton talking to new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross after their win over Asuka and Kairi Sane at WrestleMania 36. Bliss recalled how she told everyone 6 months ago that she had a plan to get the titles back, and that’s what happened. Bliss just laughed while Cross couldn’t control herself.