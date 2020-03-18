WrestleMania 36 To Take Place At Multiple Locations

As noted earlier, WWE announced this evening that WrestleMania 36 will be a two-night streaming event for the first time ever. The Grandest Stage of Them All will air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. WWE also announced that former NFL player Rob Gronkowski will be hosting WrestleMania this year, and he will be on Friday’s SmackDown to promote the show.

Besides the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, WrestleMania 36 will reportedly air live from “multiple other locations,” according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. There’s no word yet on where these other locations will be, but the WWE announcement confirmed that the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida will be one, and that there will be no crowd due to the “essential personnel only” policy brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned for updates on the WrestleMania 36 changes.