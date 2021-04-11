WrestleMania 37 Match Almost Didn’t Happen As Planned

The plan all along had been for Bad Bunny and Damian Priest to team up against The Miz and John Morrison. However, it was reported that Morrison was injured and WWE decided to announce a singles match between Bunny and Miz as a precautionary measure.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Priest was also dealing with an injury that put the tag match in jeopardy until the last minute:

“I guess the reason why they were talking about a singles match was because of Priest’s injury. I thought it was Morrison’s injury, but I guess it’s Priest’s injury. He was just cleared, I was told ‘last minute.’ I don’t know if ‘last minute’ means last week, but I was told it was touch and go. That’s what I was told today is that it was touch and go.”