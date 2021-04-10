WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Preview For Tonight (4/10)

PWMania will present live WrestleMania 37 Night 1 coverage tonight beginning at 7 PM Eastern Time for the Pre-Show. Join us during the day for the latest on the show and then for live coverage at 7.

Here is the final line up for tonight-

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley [C] vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1 Opener)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks [C] vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1 Main Event)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day [C] vs. Omos & AJ Styles (Night 1)

-Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Night 1)

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny (Night 1)

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro (Night 1)

-Tag Team Turmoil: The Riott Squad vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Tamina & Natalya vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Carmella & Billie Kay (Winners become new #1 contenders for Night 2)