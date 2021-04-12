WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Attendance Confirmed By WWE

WWE has announced a sold out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night Two of WrestleMania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

As PWMania reported on Saturday night, WWE also announced a sold out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night 1.

It was previously revealed that WWE expected 25,000 fans each night. They originally planned to sell 75,000 tickets, but were forced to reduce the capacity due to COVID-19 safety protocols. WWE usually boosts the actual attendance number for their attendance announcements, but there’s no word yet on if that’s where they got the extra 675 fans from for each night of WrestleMania 37.