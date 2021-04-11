WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Preview For Tonight (4/11)

Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will take place tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. Remember to join us tonight for live coverage beginning at 7 PM Eastern Time with the Pre-Show.

Here is the line up for tonight-

-WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat: Roman Reigns [C] vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Night 2)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Asuka [C] vs. Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Nigerian Drum Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E [C] vs. Apollo Crews (Night 2)

-WWE United States Championship Match: Riddle [C] vs. Sheamus

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler [C] vs. Natalya & Tamina

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Night 2)

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn with Logan Paul (Night 2)