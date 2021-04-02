WWE WrestleMania 37 Ticket Sales Update And PPV News

WWE reportedly had less than 2,000 total tickets left for WrestleMania 37 as of today, with just 9 days to go until The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was reported today by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE had 1,000 tickets left for Night One and 809 tickets left for Night Two. Most of the WrestleMania 37 tickets were sold in the pre-sale. Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will both likely be sold out of their allotment of tickets that were originally put on sale by next weekend, but that exact number is still unknown.

Regarding internal WWE reaction to the ticket sales, it was noted that some expected the company to draw an immediate sellout like UFC 261 recently did in Jacksonville, with a huge demand for the first events allowed to have fans in the crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, that was not the case and there is some disappointment that it did not happen that way.

On a related note, there are several prices being advertised for the WrestleMania 37 broadcast on pay-per-view. WWE is promoting that WrestleMania is exclusive to Peacock and the WWE Network, but the show is still being sold through multiple pay-per-view providers. ATT U-Verse is charging $35 per night, while DirecTV is charging $34.95 per night, InDemand is charging $29.99 per night, and Vubquity is charging $29.97 per night. The Dish Network is charging $59.99 for both nights.