WrestleMania 37 Tickets To Be Put On Sale This Friday

WWE has announced that WrestleMania 37 tickets will finally go on sale this Friday, March 19 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

Tickets were originally scheduled to go on sale this past Tuesday, but WWE issued a statement saying the on-sale date would be pushed back as they were still working on finalizing plans for the big two-day event.

WWE also announced today that the WrestleMania 37 pre-sale will begin tomorrow, March 18 at 10am ET. Fans can register for the pre-sale by visiting wrestlemania.com/presale.