Attendance News From WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One

WWE announced 77,899 fans in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WWE actually sold more than 10,000 fewer tickets than the announced number. There were 65,719 tickets distributed for WrestleMania Saturday, according to WrestleTix. WWE often boosts up their actual attendance, but the announced number likely included the many suites in the arena, which would account for several thousand more people, plus the various employees working the show.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan recently stated that they were hoping for 100,000 people in attendance for both nights of WrestleMania 38.

To compare, WrestleMania 32 in 2016 was also held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with an announced attendance of 101,763. In 2021, WWE announced a sold out crowd of 25,675 fans in attendance for both nights of WrestleMania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which was limited due to COVID-19.