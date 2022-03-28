WrestleMania 38 To Air Live In Dave & Buster’s Nationwide Locations

WWE announced the following today-

WRESTLEMANIA® TO AIR LIVE IN DAVE & BUSTER’S NATIONWIDE

STAMFORD, Conn., March 28, 2022 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a new partnership with Joe Hand Promotions that will bring all of WWE’s Premium Live Events to Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide beginning with WrestleMania this Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

“Dave & Buster’s is a staple of fun and entertainment in the United States and that matches the energy of WWE Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania,” said Emilio Revelo, WWE Vice President. “We are excited about this year-round partnership and meeting new and existing fans at a place they truly enjoy.”

“We’re excited to help expand WWE’s audience and bring WWE Premium Live Events into all Dave & Buster’s locations,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “Through this great partnership, families and friends can gather and watch their favorite WWE Superstars in a great atmosphere with delicious food and drink options at any of the more than 140 Dave & Buster’s locations.”

Joe Hand Promotions is the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, and other public viewing venues.

“With dozens of huge TVs, projectors, and many locations featuring our 40 foot LED Wow Walls for showing premium entertainment, there’s no better experience for watch parties than Dave & Buster’s! With this partnership, we’re incredibly excited to tune those screens to WrestleMania 38, as well as all the other great WWE shows and events,” said Kevin Bachus, Sr. Vice President of Entertainment and Games Strategy, Dave & Busters. “We look forward to welcoming WWE fans into their new clubhouse, where they can gather with other likeminded fans, enjoy great food and drinks, and never miss a minute of the action on screen.”

Dave & Buster’s has over 140 locations nationwide; to locate a Dave & Buster’s showing WrestleMania, visit https://www.joehandpromotions.com/

WrestleMania 38 will feature several high-stakes championship matchups including the Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns – A Winner Take All Championship Unification Match. Learn more about the pop-culture extravaganza at wwe.com/wrestlemania.

WWE delivers Premium Live Events throughout the year in addition to WrestleMania, such as Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. More information on the loaded Premium Live Event schedule is available at wwe.com.