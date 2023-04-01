WrestleMania 39: Night 1 Preview For Tonight (4/1/2023)

We have arrived!

The biggest weekend of the year for pro wrestling fans is here.

Things get started this evening after this afternoon’s NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 show, as WrestleMania 39: Night 1 goes down from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

On tap for tonight’s show, which gets started with the Kickoff Show at 6/5c is the following lineup.

WRESTLEMANIA GOES HOLLYWOOD PREVIEW (4/1/2023)

* Austin Theory (C) vs. John Cena (WWE U.S. Title)* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Logan Paul* Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio* Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women’s Title)* The Usos (C) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (WWE Tag-Team Titles)* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

