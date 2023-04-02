WrestleMania 39: Night 2 Preview For Tonight (4/1/2023)

We have arrived!

The biggest weekend of the year for pro wrestling fans is here.

After a successful and entertaining night one, things continue this evening with WrestleMania 39: Night 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

On tap for tonight’s show, which gets started with the Kickoff Show at 6/5c is the following lineup.

WRESTLEMANIA GOES HOLLYWOOD PREVIEW (4/2/2023)

* Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes (Universal Title)* Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka (Raw Women’s Title)* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos* Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor (Hell In A Cell)* GUNTHER (C) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Intercontinental Title)* Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 6/5c for live WrestleMania 39 results coverage from Inglewood, CA.