WrestleMania 39 Tickets on Sale August 12, Full Details

WWE sent out the following press release:

WrestleMania® Tickets on Sale Friday, August 12

Priority Passes Available Next Friday, July 22 Through On Location

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to WrestleMania will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 am PT. WrestleMania will take place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Single and two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register now at https://wwe.com/wm39-presale.

In addition, WrestleMania Priority Passes will be available next Friday, July 22 at 12 Noon ET through exclusive partner On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/wrestlemania-tickets or by calling 1-855-346-7388, giving fans an opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. WrestleMania Priority Passes provide fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends.

Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. Additional information on WrestleMania Week events will be forthcoming.