WrestleMania 40 Breaks WWE’s All-Time Gate Record, Update On Ticket Sales

WrestleMania 40 is set to be the most successful event in WWE history.

WrestleMania 40 tickets officially went on sale to the general public this morning after the pre-sale began on Tuesday, with more than 90,000 tickets sold so far for the two-day event, according to sports reporter Darren Rovell.

WrestleMania 40 has already surpassed WWE’s all-time gate record of $21.5 million set at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles this past April.

This week, WWE had a very strong pre-sale, with a steady queue of several thousand fans. The line formed again this morning when the official on-sale began at 10 a.m. ET.

WrestleMania 40 tickets cost $40, $55, $70, $80, $100, $150, $200, $250, $300, $375, $500, $600, $900, $1000, $2000, $3000, $5000, and $10000, excluding Ticketmaster’s premium seating.

WWE’s WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event will take place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.