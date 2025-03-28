WrestleMania 41 Saturday & Sunday Main Events Confirmed

The first of two main events for this year’s two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event has been announced.

During today’s WWE SmackDown taping at the O2 Arena in London, England, it was announced during the main event contract signing segment that Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk will take place as the WrestleMania 41 Saturday main event on April 19, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will mark CM Punk’s first-ever WrestleMania main event match.

This obviously leaves Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship as the main event for night two of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20.