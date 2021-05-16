WrestleMania Backlash PPV Line Up For Tonight

Join us here on PWMania.com tonight for live coverage of the WrestleMania Backlash PPV from Tampa, Florida. WWE has announced the following line up for tonight-

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cesaro

-WWE Championship Triple Threat: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (C) vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

-Lumberjack Match: Damian Priest vs. The Miz