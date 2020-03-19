WrestleMania Gimmick Matches To Air Away From The Performance Center?

WWE will reportedly shoot gimmick matches for WrestleMania 36 at locations besides the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

As noted, WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania 36 will now be a two-night streaming event, from multiple locations. The event will air via pay-per-view and the WWE Network at 7pm ET on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. The main location will be the WWE Performance Center, but there’s no word yet on what the other locations will be. However, all locations will be closed sets, with no crowds. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will host both nights, and will be on Friday’s SmackDown to promote the appearance.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that most of the WrestleMania 36 material will air from the Performance Center, while there will be some “gimmick matches” shot at other locations. There’s still no word yet on where these other locations will be.