WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Host Revealed

The official host of this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” has been revealed.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, it was announced during a special WrestleMania Goes Hollywood edition of Miz TV that The Miz himself will serve as WrestleMania Host this year.

Check out the official announcement embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of WWE.