WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Superstar Bitmoji T-Shirts Released

The official WWE Superstar Bitmoji T-Shirt Collection for WrestleMania Season has arrived!

Ahead of the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. on April 1 and April 2, WWE has announced the release of the official WWE Superstar Bitmoji T-Shirt Collection.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

WWE is partnering with @Bitmoji to create an official WWE Superstar digital T-shirt collection commemorating #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. https://t.co/buoxyE8xmI — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2023

WWE is partnering with Bitmoji to create an official WWE Superstar digital T-shirt collection commemorating WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.Fans will be able to express their excitement for the Premium Live Event by adorning their Bitmoji avatar in a WWE Superstar T-shirt. The WWE Superstar digital T-shirt collection includes T-shirts from your favorite Superstars like Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar and Edge.This exclusive digital Bitmoji T-shirt collection can be accessed by tapping here, from WWE channels on Snapchat’s Discover (including WWE Experience and WWE Supercut), and on the Bitmoji app. Once a fan saves a T-shirt on their Bitmoji, they will see it across a number of digital experiences on Snapchat and beyond.WrestleMania Goes Hollywood for a special two-night Premium Live Event, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.