WrestleMania Matches For Both Nights, Latest Changes To The Card

WWE announced several changes/additions to the WrestleMania 37 card during tonight’s RAW.

It was also announced that Night 1 will feature the WWE Championship Match, the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match, and The Miz vs. Bad Bunny. It was also confirmed that Night 2 will include the WWE Universal Championship Match, and the RAW Women’s Championship Match. The other matches for each night will be confirmed in the next few weeks.

WrestleMania takes place on Saturday 4/10 and Sunday 4/11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Florida. The updated WrestleMania card coming out of Raw is as follows-

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley [C] vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander Barred From Ringside)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks [C] vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-The Miz vs. Bad Bunny (Night 1)

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns [C] vs. Edge (Night 2)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Asuka [C] vs. Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day [C] vs. Omos & AJ Styles (Night 1 or 2 TBA)

-Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Night 1 or 2 TBA, Stipulation TBA)

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Night 1 or 2 TBA)

Hosts: Hulk Hogan & Titus O’Neil