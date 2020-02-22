WrestleMania Not Sold Out, More On WWE Tickets

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 event is not currently sold out, but the ticket sales are doing well as there are only a few thousand tickets left on the primary market.

The rest of the WrestleMania 36 Week events aren’t doing as well with mixed results, notes the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. None of the other events are sold out and there are plenty of seats left. The demand for the non-WrestleMania shows is by far the lowest since WWE started turning The Grandest Stage of Them All into a week-long event throughout the hot city. This could indicate that the number of people traveling to Tampa, FL will be way down as compared to recent years.

The top section of the Amalie Arena in Tampa isn’t even opening for the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and there are still tickets left for that event. SmackDown at the Amalie Arena will have around 40% of the upper deck open, and the entire lower level with the same going for the 100s and the 200s. The entire arena will be open for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa” event but there are still plenty of tickets left for that show. The arena is only opening up around 35% of the upper deck and less than half of the 200s for the post-WrestleMania RAW. This indicates that the demand is way down for the post-WrestleMania RAW, which is usually one of the hottest WWE events of the whole year. There are still plenty of tickets available for RAW as well.

There are still tickets left at various prices for all of these events, and overall demand is down this year. It’s interesting to note that the secondary market “get-in” prices are also low this year, with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony going for $50, SmackDown tickets going for $45, Takeover at $45, $39 for WrestleMania, and $33 for the post-WrestleMania RAW.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at the Amalie Arena while the pre-WrestleMania SmackDown is scheduled for April 3 at the Amalie Arena, the NXT “Takeover: Tampa” event is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, and the biggest show of the year will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium. WWE will return to the Amalie Arena on April 6 for the biggest RAW of the year.

Regarding tickets for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on March 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the Observer notes that the event is selling well. There were around 1,500 tickets left as of mid-week and the “get-in” price on the secondary market was at $51.

On a related note, the Observer reported that the hottest ticket on the secondary market looks to be the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday, February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. The current “get-in” price for that event is $121. It’s also the only major upcoming show from either promotion that is a sellout. AEW’s Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view, scheduled for May 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, currently has a $47 “get-in” price on the secondary market, mainly because Vegas is a bad secondary market city for pro wrestling because it’s a tourist city and a number of people who want to visit will make their plans early.