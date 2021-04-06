WrestleMania Week Notes: Clubhouse Chat Tonight, Special Editions Of The Bump, & More

– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will join Kayla Braxton for a special WrestleMania 37 preview tonight at 6pm ET via the Clubhouse social media app. This is WWE’s first big event on the Clubhouse app, which is billed as a new type of social network based on voice, where people from around the world can come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real time.

– Charlotte Flair, The Miz and RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston will join the Cricket Wireless Twitter account this Friday at 3pm ET for a special WrestleMania 37 preview with all the news going into the big event. The account can be found at @Cricketnation.

– WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph will release three episodes this week to celebrate WrestleMania 37 Week. 2021 WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will be featured on Wednesday, Bianca Belair will be featured on Thursday, along with a special WrestleMania preview with Graves and Joseph, and Thursday’s show will feature Rhea Ripley.

– Wednesday’s episode of The Bump on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms will be a special WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” preview show. Guests announced include WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Adam Cole, Raquel Gonzalez, LA Knight, and fan Izzy.

Another special edition of The Bump will then air on Saturday at 1pm ET ahead of Night One of WrestleMania 37, previewing the big event. Guests announced include WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and Damian Priest. The Bump will also air another special episode on Sunday at 1pm ET before Night Two of WrestleMania 37, featuring RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and others.