WrestleMania Week Updates: Theme Song, Pre-Show Note, Gaming Event, & More

– WWE is asking fans to tweet photos of their WrestleMania 37 fan gear with the hashtag #ReadyForWM. Some photos will be chosen to be featured during a Cricket Wireless Nation video package during the WrestleMania 37 Kickoff pre-shows.

– WWE has announced “Head Up High” by Fitz as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The song is available now on Apple Music and Spotify. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” was previously announced as a WrestleMania 37 theme.

– The official WrestleMania 37 Store is opening up on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Fans can pre-order their items via eventshop.wwe.com. The store will be open from 10am until 7pm on Thursday and Friday of this week, then from 9am until 4pm, and from gates opening to close, on Saturday and Sunday.

– WWE is offering an augmented reality lens on Instagram for a special WrestleMania 37 social media experience. Fans can visit the official WWE Instagram page @WWE to use the augmented reality lens that lets you and your friends become the WrestleMania 37 logo.

– The annual WrestleMania Week video game event will take place this Saturday at 11am ET. The UpUpDownDown WrestleMania 37 Gaming Event will feature the following gaming battles: Jessamyn Duke vs. Cesaro, Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe, Liv Morgan vs. WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Ember Moon, AJ Styles vs. The Miz, and Reckoning (Mia Yim) vs. UUDD Champion Tyler Breeze with his title on the line.