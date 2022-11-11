WrestleQuest Release Date and New Trailer Revealed

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games revealed the release date for WrestleQuest, with a brand new trailer, which debuted this week during the Nintendo Indie World showcase.

You can watch the new WrestleQuest Release Date Trailer below.

WrestleQuest is coming May 2023 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The brand new wrestling RPG features innovative turn-based wrestling and a gripping storyline both in and out of the ring, while starring some of the most iconic wrestling legends of all time, including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Jeff Jarrett, and many more.