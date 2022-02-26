Wrestler Appears On WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage During The Same Night

Indy wrestler Kayla Sparks appeared on the Friday, February 25th 2022 editions of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Sparks lost in a match against Serena Deeb which was taped on Wednesday night. Sparks then showed up on the live Smackdown and was the “fan” that received a kiss from Los Lothorios.

Sparks was said to have “pulled a Rick Rude” by fans on social media since Rude had famously appeared on both a taped WWE RAW and a live WCW Nitro during the same night in 1997.