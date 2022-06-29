Wrestler Says He Doesn’t “Get” The Young Bucks While WWE Legend Praises Them

This week, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, praised the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell tweeted that he just doesn’t get The Bucks, starting their exchange on Twitter.

“Okay, this is where the internet turns on me. I get why the Young Bucks are loved, and they get themselves over. I don’t get the Young Bucks though,” Buff wrote.

Nash answered by complimenting The Bucks on their incredible talent and ability to make everyone look good in the ring.

“You would if you worked against them. Super talented and can make everyone look good,” Nash wrote back.

Buff responded, “I’ve been sent some matches since I posted this, and I can see it.”

One fan questioned Nash about his time with The Young Bucks. He remembered working with the brothers back in TNA when they were known as Generation Me in non-televised live events.

“TNA house shows,” Nash replied.

Records show that in 2010, on June 3 in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 4 in Sioux City, Iowa, and on June 5 in Brookings, South Dakota, Generation Me’s Jeremy Buck and Max Buck challenged Nash and Eric Young for the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

As of this writing, the Bucks have not responded to Bagwell or Nash.