Wrestlers and Legends Comment On The U.S. Presidential Debate

Several wrestlers commented on Tuesday night’s United States Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden:
Unfortunately, the true loser of this debate is the United States of America.
You can practically hear the world laughing at us.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 30, 2020
It’s obvious that @EBischoff is a much better moderator than #ChrisWallace @foxnewstalk #Debates2020
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 30, 2020
Still waiting for Trump to condemn white supremacists.
Still…
Stand by.
— MVP (@The305MVP) September 30, 2020
This hasn’t been quite presidential – It’s probably closer to a pro wrestling promo. #Debate2020 #PresidentialDebate
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 30, 2020
He said “stand by”. So for all those saying he isn’t racist, how much more will it take?? https://t.co/XSH8eQNmbY
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 30, 2020
The #Debate2020 should have started like this because it's way better @Myers_Wrestling #IMPACTonAXSTV #Debates2020 #debate pic.twitter.com/eQJTvNw9rJ
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 30, 2020