Wrestlers Pay Tribute To New Jack On Social Media

Several pro wrestling stars have taken to Twitter to react to the passing of ECW Original New Jack (Jerome Young). As reported before, New Jack passed away on Friday at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack in North Carolina where he lived with his wife Jennifer. You can click here to read the statements on Jack’s passing from WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling.

Another promotion to pay tribute to New Jack was Combat Zone Wrestling. CZW remembered the Hardcore Icon as an innovator. “New Jack was an innovator like no other. Synonymous with ultraviolence, he’ll never be forgotten. Our condolences to his loved ones left behind. #RIPNewJack,” CZW tweeted.

Taz and Tommy Dreamer are among the ECW Originals that remembered Jack on Twitter tonight.

“There will never be anyone like OG Gangsta @theOnlyNewJack,” Dreamer wrote. “Fought w/him Against him Always straight up w/me Prayers for his family RIP #ECW”

Taz added, “Fearless and passionate performer. My condolences & prayers to the family of New Jack. #RIPNewJack”

James Storm tweeted about seeing New Jack at an airport just last week. “Just landed in Baltimore and heard the news of new jack. I just seen him at the airport last Sunday walking with his face mask that said new jack and he stopped and we chatted for about 45 mins. Never take a day for granted,” Storm wrote.

WWE Producer/Trainer and ECW Original Steve Corino recalled working with Jack in wild multi-man matches. “New Jack was always good to me. He told me that since Jack Victory liked me, he’d put up with me. We used to do these crazy 8-mans in ECW. Jack would always be last and I’d get goosebumps when that music hit. Then pray I wasn’t getting the crutch that night! Thank you Jack [broken heart emoji],” Corino wrote.

Scotty Riggs is among those who shared wild stories about Jack. “sad news of New Jack passing.. travel’n with Jack on a Smokey Mountain wkend loop and made late night ride to get home, crashed at his place and no more than 15 min going to sleep, door was kicked in by cops with guns drawn look’n for old roommate of his.. good times Jack #RIP,” Riggs wrote.

WWE’s Adam Pearce recalled how there was never a dull locker room moment when Jack was around. He wrote, “I didn’t share a ton of locker rooms with New Jack, but when I did it was never dull. I’ll always remember the first time I met him in CA. Let’s just say it was… eventful. Rest well, Jack. Godspeed. [folded hands emoji]”

ECW Original The Blue Meanie remembered his friend & brother as a true outlaw. “Absolutely GUTTED. You were a friend. You were a brother. You were a true outlaw. You looked out for me. You protected me. I love you Jerome. Rest In Peace New Jack! Thanks for being real with me….,” Meanie wrote.

Mickie James also recalled sharing a locker room with New Jack. She wrote, “I’ve shared a few locker rooms with New Jack. He was always so cool and respectful to me. You have no idea how grateful I was for that!! Truly saddened to hear of his passing. Sending his family, friends, all his loved ones so much of my prayers, love, & strength. #RIPNewJack”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley noted that Jack made it very easy to believe. “RIP NEW JACK,” Foley wrote. “Such an intense performer and a riveting interview. He made it very easy to believe. #RIPNewJack”

The Highspots Wrestling Network also commented on New Jack and said he was just filming in the studio a few weeks back. They will be posting several New Jack videos for free this weekend. Vice TV’s Dark Side Of The Ring Twitter account commented on Jack’s passing and said they are grateful to have had the chance to tell his story. Jack’s season two episode has been a topic of discussion on social media tonight following his passing. Dark Side creator Evan Husney added, “Shocked, speechless and sad. Interviewing New Jack and making his episode is an experience I’ll never ever forget and will always stay with me. Thinking about his family, friends and fans.”

Former ECW boss Paul Heyman has re-tweeted a few tributes to New Jack, while WWE Hall of Famer and ECW Original Bully Ray paid tribute to Jack with lyrics to the “Gangsta’s Paradise” song from rapper Coolio.

Here are more reactions from Rob Van Dam, Sean Waltman, Mia Yim, Jeff Jones, The Iron Sheik, Gran Akuma, Joey Janela, Ariya Daivari, Christopher Daniels, Thea Trinidad, Corey Graves & others-

