Wrestlers React To Jon Biden Being Declared Election Winner

Several wrestlers have commented on Joe Biden being projected by media outlets as the winner of the 2020 United States presidential election:

A few quick thoughts about this historic election. Thanks to @DaveBautista & @RealKevinNash for encouraging me to voice my opinion. Let’s begin the process of healing this great country.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/e7oG9Jt3D8 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 7, 2020

And I beat @Goldberg at Fastlane in 2017 to keep my Universal Title. https://t.co/1Ebp5FLBrx — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 7, 2020

Thank you to all my brothers and sisters who stood up and spoke out against lies, hate and division for 4 exhausting years to fight for decency. I’ll see you in Georgia. 🇺🇸❤️🙏🏼✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/soonQpP9FE — Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) November 7, 2020

Don’t let the door hit your ass — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020

Biden has officially changed his twitter bio to: “president-elect”.

Trump has changed his Facebook status to: “it’s complicated”#Election2020 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on becoming #46. And to @KamalaHarris for her barrier breaking achievement of becoming the first woman and person of color to hold the office of Vice President. Americas sons & daughters should feel enormous pride. Dream big. Always. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) November 7, 2020

Today actually feels like a New Day. Great day to be an American. Relief, hope, optimism and so many more feelings and emotions being displayed across the streets of America… To sum it all up, one word: JOY! ~PHS#PresidentElectJoe #PresidentialElection2020 #RemembranceDay — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) November 7, 2020

President Elect Joe Biden ❤️🙌🏼 crying https://t.co/BjQASkcq8n — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) November 7, 2020

Thank god. Everyone can go back to focusing solely on me now. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 7, 2020